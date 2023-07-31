Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPG. Raymond James upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.63.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of CPG opened at C$10.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.42. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Crescent Point Energy Dividend Announcement

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$907.60 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.7112903 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.