Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $686,000.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $686,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 360,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,190,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $691,600.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $703,200.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $706,400.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 323,450 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $4,916,440.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $42,056.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,522,400.00.

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

CRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

