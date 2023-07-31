Credit Suisse Group Increases Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $56.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.93.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.73. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $52.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.25%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $5,339,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,247.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $6,769,813.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,485,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,597,876.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $5,339,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,071 shares of company stock worth $29,304,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,201 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $32,973,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $34,770,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 11,327.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 659,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 653,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,594,000 after purchasing an additional 557,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

