Cowa LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 124,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.06. 672,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,745. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

