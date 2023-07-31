Cowa LLC Sells 75 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cowa LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.90 on Monday, hitting $233.47. The company had a trading volume of 716,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,640. The firm has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

