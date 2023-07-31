Cowa LLC Sells 4,009 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cowa LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.5% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 53.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,080 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $92.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,324,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,775,886. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.