Cowa LLC Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Cowa LLC acquired a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in IDEX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

IDEX Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:IEX traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.20. 544,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,774. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.16 and its 200-day moving average is $217.38. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $195.27 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

