Cowa LLC Increases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cowa LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 115.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,583 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 2.4% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,081,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 539,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,540. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.