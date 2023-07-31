Cowa LLC Has $249,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cowa LLC decreased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $98.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,368. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

