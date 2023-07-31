Cowa LLC Has $207,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cowa LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,760,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,946. The company has a market capitalization of $270.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

