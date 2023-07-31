Cowa LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12,054.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513,528 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cowa LLC owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $271.72. 1,504,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,568. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.