Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lowered by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $96,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.83.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $559.77. The stock had a trading volume of 828,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,648. The company has a market cap of $248.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $528.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

