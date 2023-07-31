Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Cut by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.5% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Costco Wholesale worth $230,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $560.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,137. The company has a market capitalization of $248.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $528.82 and a 200 day moving average of $506.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.83.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.