Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Gap Up to $17.44

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.44, but opened at $18.04. Corsair Gaming shares last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 155,252 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Corsair Gaming Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $353.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.34 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $77,606.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thi L. La sold 4,387 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $77,606.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,475 shares of company stock worth $549,669 over the last 90 days. 65.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

