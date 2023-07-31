Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Trading Down 3.6%

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.05 and last traded at $31.16. 700,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,010,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNM. Northcoast Research began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Core & Main Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 4,288 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $123,322.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $123,322.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,381.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,377,307 shares of company stock valued at $490,295,928 in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the second quarter worth about $70,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Read More

