Contrasting Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF)

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.2% of FIBRA Macquarie México shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Public Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FIBRA Macquarie México and Public Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIBRA Macquarie México 0 0 0 0 N/A Public Storage 0 3 1 0 2.25

Profitability

Public Storage has a consensus price target of $328.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.87%. Given Public Storage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Public Storage is more favorable than FIBRA Macquarie México.

This table compares FIBRA Macquarie México and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIBRA Macquarie México N/A N/A N/A Public Storage 98.82% 72.08% 23.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FIBRA Macquarie México and Public Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIBRA Macquarie México N/A N/A N/A $0.65 3.06 Public Storage $4.18 billion 11.88 $4.35 billion $23.51 12.02

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than FIBRA Macquarie México. FIBRA Macquarie México is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Public Storage beats FIBRA Macquarie México on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIBRA Macquarie México



FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties. FIBRA Macquarie's portfolio consists of 238 industrial properties and 17 retail properties, located in 20 cities across 16 Mexican states as of March 31, 2023. Nine of the retail properties are held through a 50/50 joint venture.

About Public Storage



Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

