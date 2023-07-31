Consolidated Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Consolidated Planning Corp trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 1.3% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,475,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $285.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,492. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

