Consolidated Planning Corp Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,556. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

