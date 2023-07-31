Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 1,693 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Consolidated Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after purchasing an additional 521,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,658,000 after purchasing an additional 464,655 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,034,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,059,000 after purchasing an additional 458,449 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,894. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.63 and a 1 year high of $189.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.