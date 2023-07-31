Consolidated Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded up $4.53 on Monday, hitting $163.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,578,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.48. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

