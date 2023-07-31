Consolidated Planning Corp Buys 15,186 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.25. 208,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,044. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

