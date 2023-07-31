Consolidated Planning Corp Buys 10,285 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $87.49. 2,028,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.53. The firm has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

