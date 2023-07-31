Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 305 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Raymond James by 1,879.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Raymond James by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RJF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.50. The company had a trading volume of 346,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,709. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average of $100.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

