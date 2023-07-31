ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,959 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 0.8% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $21,854,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded up $1.99 on Monday, reaching $117.92. 915,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,135,801. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.