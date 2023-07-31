ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:CNOBP)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNOBP traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,469. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $24.05.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

