ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:CNOBP)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:CNOBP traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,469. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $24.05.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
