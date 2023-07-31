Comparing MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) and MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Shimano and MonotaRO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Shimano alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 19.49% 16.97% 15.18% MonotaRO 8.76% 30.12% 19.39%

Volatility & Risk

Shimano has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MonotaRO has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $4.76 billion 2.89 $969.28 million $0.99 15.37 MonotaRO $1.73 billion 3.66 $143.66 million $0.30 42.07

This table compares Shimano and MonotaRO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than MonotaRO. Shimano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MonotaRO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. MonotaRO pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Shimano pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MonotaRO pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shimano is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shimano and MonotaRO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimano 2 0 0 0 1.00 MonotaRO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shimano beats MonotaRO on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimano

(Get Free Report)

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About MonotaRO

(Get Free Report)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies. The company also provides building hardware products, building materials, and painting interior supplies; air conditioning/electrical equipment materials/electrical materials; piping/water supply/pump/pneumatic/hydraulic equipment/hose products; mechanical parts; control equipment/solder/static electricity countermeasure supplies; screws/bolts/nails/materials; car/truck supplies; motorcycle/bicycle supplies; kitchen equipment/kitchen products/store supplies; scientific research and development/clean room supplies; and medical/long-term care products. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in 2006. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grainger Global Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.