Comparing Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) & Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK)

Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JPDYY – Get Free Report) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Display and Interlink Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Japan Display alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Display N/A N/A N/A Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Japan Display and Interlink Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Display N/A N/A N/A $33.30 0.09 Interlink Electronics $8.78 million 6.84 $1.26 million $0.09 103.00

Analyst Recommendations

Interlink Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Display. Japan Display is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interlink Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Japan Display and Interlink Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Display 0 0 0 0 N/A Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Interlink Electronics has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.75%. Given Interlink Electronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interlink Electronics is more favorable than Japan Display.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats Japan Display on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Display

(Get Free Report)

Japan Display Inc. designs, develops, produces, and sells display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers interface for healthcare; display devices for medical fields, such as mammography, PACS, Surgical monitor, ultrasonograph and X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; high resolution display devices and VR systems for laparoscopic surgery, endoscopic surgery and surgery training; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive applications, including car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor, as well as mobile applications comprising smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; color OLED display modules for a wearable applications, including fashion/sports watches, healthcare equipment, action cameras, and mobile GPS navigators; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras. It is also involved in the planning, research, development, design, manufacture, sales, maintenance, rental, leasing, and providing related solution services of electrical equipment, electronic devices, software, etc.; and provision of information collection, analysis, and provision services comprising biometric information measurement using electronic technology. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Interlink Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.