Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Up 15.1% in July

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 5,750,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SID traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 1,070,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.34). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.30.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

