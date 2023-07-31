Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Given New $190.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FIX. UBS Group assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.16. The stock had a trading volume of 47,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.07. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $95.28 and a twelve month high of $176.27. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,552.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,353,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,501,000 after buying an additional 431,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $49,490,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,909,000 after acquiring an additional 212,127 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

