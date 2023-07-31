Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.64.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.64. 2,894,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,012,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $190.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $46.44.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

