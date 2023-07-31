Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Comcast were worth $75,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 42.7% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 54,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 37,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.21. 9,317,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,058,436. The firm has a market cap of $188.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

