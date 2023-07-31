Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Update

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,811,400 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 2,013,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,114.0 days.

Comba Telecom Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:COBJF remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Monday. Comba Telecom Systems has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services.

