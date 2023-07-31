Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Update

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,811,400 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 2,013,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,114.0 days.
Comba Telecom Systems Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:COBJF remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Monday. Comba Telecom Systems has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.
Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Comba Telecom Systems
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Glucose Monitor Maker DexCom In Buy Zone After Gapping Higher
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 2 Attractive Large Caps on Sale After Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Comba Telecom Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comba Telecom Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.