Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 9.33.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coffee
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.