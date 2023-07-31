Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 9.33.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Coffee Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Coffee by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.