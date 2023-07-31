Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 25,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cocrystal Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.20% of Cocrystal Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:COCP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 33,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,470. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cocrystal Pharma ( NASDAQ:COCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

