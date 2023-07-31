Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading 5.7% Higher

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.19. 1,024,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,837,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $527.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.94 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 96.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 684.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

