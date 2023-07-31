ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Purchases $890,422.32 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $890,422.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,641,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,368,691.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

On Wednesday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,885 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $434,872.15.

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,288 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $945,842.24.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,677 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $415,701.20.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,435 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $1,552,558.90.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,635 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.08 per share, with a total value of $162,595.80.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,396 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $326,698.92.

On Monday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,536 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.08 per share, with a total value of $509,922.88.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,897 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $658,938.39.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,166 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $72,214.44.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,202 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $434,477.82.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CEM stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $37.45.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.