Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,727 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $36,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.08.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.59. The company had a trading volume of 210,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

