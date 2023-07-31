Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 12,520.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Hexcel
In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hexcel Trading Up 0.3 %
HXL traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,792. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.23.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
Hexcel Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.
About Hexcel
Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hexcel
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Glucose Monitor Maker DexCom In Buy Zone After Gapping Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.