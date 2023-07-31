Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 12,520.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hexcel Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. Barclays lifted their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.

HXL traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,792. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

