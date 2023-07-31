Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK traded down $4.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $398.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,150. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.41. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $326.19 and a 12 month high of $429.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.17.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

