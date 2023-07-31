Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 191.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,319 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 247.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,819 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 211,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $53.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,034,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.