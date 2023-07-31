Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $16.18 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $228.15. 887,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,886. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $314.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

