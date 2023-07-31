Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,756 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 68.6% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,917 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,682,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $2.13 on Monday, reaching $550.65. 174,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $564.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $496.11 and a 200-day moving average of $488.09.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

