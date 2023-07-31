Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,866 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $199.01. 288,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $209.24.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.70.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.