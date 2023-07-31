Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $741.50. 100,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,657. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $698.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

