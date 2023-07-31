Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 25,440 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 204.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,440 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.0% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 2,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 57.7% in the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 293,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,891,000 after buying an additional 107,211 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Price Performance

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,812,484. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.87. 741,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.60. The stock has a market cap of $189.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

