Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 175,866 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1,015.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,866 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,559,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,058,348. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

