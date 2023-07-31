Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises about 3.8% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Enphase Energy worth $36,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.10. 2,268,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,147,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.32.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.21.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

