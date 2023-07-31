Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $365.75. 178,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $389.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.