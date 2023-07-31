Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Sold by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors reduced its stake in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Civeo comprises 5.0% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Civeo were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Civeo by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Civeo by 33.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Civeo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Civeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Civeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Civeo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVEO. StockNews.com began coverage on Civeo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Civeo from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Civeo Price Performance

NYSE CVEO traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.56. 19,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $167.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Profile

(Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.