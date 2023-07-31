Citigroup Raises Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $320.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SHW traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.16. The company had a trading volume of 116,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,094. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.14 and its 200-day moving average is $236.86. The company has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

